Volunteers Organize Town-Wide Coin Toss For Hurricane Relief

HOWELL – Howell Emergency Services Helps America, or HESHA, a relief organization formed in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, is joining forces with USA Hometown Heroes to raise money for the more recent hurricanes that have devastated Florida, Texas and the Caribbean.

HESHA volunteers are organizing a town-wide coin toss at intersections and major storefronts in Howell on Veterans Day weekend, Nov. 11 and 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Residents should be aware that coin toss locations will be in the roadways during these two days, and their participation is greatly appreciated. Volunteers from the community are also needed to assist at some of the locations.

HESHA is made up of volunteers from Squankum, Adelphia, Southard, Ramtown and Freewood Acres fire departments.

USA Hometown Heroes is a nonprofit founded in 2008 that aims to help individuals and families in times of crisis. During Superstorm Sandy, the organization assisted more than 10,000 people in more than 2,000 families through their well-known Restore the Shore campaign.

For more information, contact Hal Orstein at 732-685-3600.