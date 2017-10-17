Toddler Clothing Thief Caught By Freehold Police

HOWELL – Howell Police have made an arrest in a somewhat bizarre robbery made last month after an employee of Dynasty Asian Fusion on Route 9 reported that someone had stolen a suitcase full of toddler clothing, which the employee had left briefly in the restaurant’s lobby.

Police posted a photo of the man captured from surveillance video, as well as the car he was believed to be driving, and asked for the public’s help in locating him.

Freehold Police eventually identified 42-year-old Bret J. Horowitz of Freehold as the toddler clothing thief. He was arrested and charged with 4th degree Theft, but released after processing.

The clothing has since been returned to its owner.