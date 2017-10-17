Toddler Clothing Thief Caught By Freehold Police

By
Sara Grillo
-
A male suspect was seen entering the lobby of Dynasty Asian Fusion restaurant on Route 9 on September 23 and stealing a suitcase full of toddler clothing. (Photo courtesy Howell Police)

HOWELL – Howell Police have made an arrest in a somewhat bizarre robbery made last month after an employee of Dynasty Asian Fusion on Route 9 reported that someone had stolen a suitcase full of toddler clothing, which the employee had left briefly in the restaurant’s lobby.

Police posted a photo of the man captured from surveillance video, as well as the car he was believed to be driving, and asked for the public’s help in locating him.

Freehold Police eventually identified 42-year-old Bret J. Horowitz of Freehold as the toddler clothing thief. He was arrested and charged with 4th degree Theft, but released after processing.

The clothing has since been returned to its owner.

SHARE
Previous article#NotEvenOnce Shares Heartbreaking Video Of Opiate Addiction
Sara Grillo
Sara Grillo is the Assistant News Editor/Writer at Micromedia Publications. She has lived in numerous areas within Monmouth and Ocean Counties for the past 9 years. Grillo studied Journalism and Communication Arts at Ramapo College and has held positions in Marketing, Public Relations and Sales prior to writing for Micromedia. Readers can contact her by emailing [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR