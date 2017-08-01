Municipal Alliance Plans “Hope For Howell” Fundraiser

HOWELL – A “Hope for Howell” fundraiser for community prevention will take place on August 16 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Howell PAL parking lot, 115 Kent Road.

The vendor fair, which is expected to become an annual or fall-and-spring tradition, was organized to raise money for substance abuse prevention education and programs in the Howell community that are supported through the Howell Municipal Alliance.

There will be about 40 vendors set up in two aisles around the Howell PAL building for shoppers to peruse, selling food, crafts, clothing, accessories, body and skin products, and more. A DJ will keep things lively, and kids will enjoy a bounce house, water slide and games. Parking will be directed by the Howell Police Explorers.

“I hope the event will bring more attention to the Howell Alliance’s mission to prevent substance abuse and alcoholism in our community, with a focus on our community’s youth. We want to bring awareness to the importance of educating parents and other community members about the dangers and consequences drugs and underage drinking have on our young people said Tracie Kritch, Howell Alliance Coordinator in July’s Prevention Press.

Volunteer organizers Josephine Higgins, Elina Howe and Yelena Ferens helped bring the event together with extensive planning and dedication. Support from Howell Police Corporal Michael Pavlick, who co-chairs the Howell Municipal Alliance, as well as Howell PAL President/CEO Chris Hill and Howell PAL Program Coordinator Jaime Szyarto is another a reason Hope for Howell came to fruition.

Vendors need to register by July 26 and there is a $50 registration fee per vendor. Local businesses have already donated $75 to have their business names featured on the Hope for Howell tee shirts, which eventgoers will receive for free.

Contact Josephine Higgins at [email protected] for more information.