Howell Police Need Help Locating Toddler Clothing Thief

HOWELL – Howell Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who stole a suitcase full of toddler clothing from the Dynasty Asian Fusion restaurant on Route 9 on September 23 between 9 and 10 p.m.

The restaurant is located in the Howell Center Plaza next to Swingtime Miniature Golf.

The man was caught on surveillance video entering the restaurant and stealing the suitcase, which was filled with clothing meant for a three-year-old child. It belonged to a restaurant employee who was in the process of moving the child’s clothing and needed to bring it to the restaurant temporarily.

The suitcase was in the lobby for no longer than 30 minutes when the male suspect entered the lobby, noticed it, then left with it in hand. He was driving what looks like a Toyota Yaris hatchback, or similar type of vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call Howell Police Department Detective Anthony Romano at 732-938-4575, ext. 2879 or email [email protected].