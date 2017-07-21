Howell Elks: Donate Blood, Get $15 Jiffy Lube Coupon

HOWELL – The Howell Elks are hosting a community blood drive on Thursday, July 27 from 3:30 to 8 p.m. at 84 Ramtown-Greenville Road. All donors will receive a $15 Jiffy Lube coupon that they can redeem at the store’s Howell location.

The blood drive addresses a blood shortage currently hitting the area, especially in the summer months. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can also be made by visiting tinyurl.com/elks84ramtown.

Please bring a photo or signature ID that shows a birthdate. Donors must be between the ages of 17 and 75 years old and in overall good health. Donors who are 16 years old can donate with parental consent and donors 76 years old and over can donate with a doctor’s note. Bring your donor card if you have one.

For more information, visit nybloodcenter.org or call 1-800-933-2566.