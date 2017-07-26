Cheeburger Cheeburger Moving Down Route 9

HOWELL – The 1950s-style burger franchise Cheeburger Cheeburger, known for its made-to-order burgers, French fries and onion rings, is packing up and moving on down.

The burger joint will be taking a hike down Route 9 to its new digs in a 3,400-square-foot space in Aldrich Plaza. It was previously located in another shopping center on Route 9 at Craig Road in Manalapan, but will be moving due to an expiring lease.

Another popular food franchise Bubbakoo’s Burritos recently opened in the 99,000-square-foot retail plaza, which is also home to Bed, Bath & Beyond, Walgreens, Retro Fitness, Boston Market, Hallmark, GNC and AT&T, as well a dentist, pizzeria, optician, liquor store and dry cleaner. Cheeburger Cheeburger will be wedged in between Bubbakoo’s Burritos and the dentist’s office.

“Aldrich Plaza’s ideal mix of stores, restaurants and service providers, paired with exceptional visibility, attracted this franchise owner,” said Kyle Farley of Levin Management Corporation, who negotiated the lease. “Cheeburger Cheeburger’s distinctive atmosphere and diverse range of menu items will add a new and exciting element to the expanding dining options at Aldrich Plaza.”

Cheeburger Cheeburger will offer signature burgers and fresh sandwiches, along with appetizers, salads, shakes and malts, and desserts. Guests can also build their own burgers by choosing from over 25 different toppings and six different cheeses.

Visibility is not expected to be an issue. According to Levin Management Corporation, over 100,000 people live within five miles of Aldrich Plaza and more than 47,000 vehicles drive by it every day.