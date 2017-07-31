3rd Quarter Tax Payments Due

HOWELL – Township officials recently announced that 2017 final tax bills were postmarked and mailed on July 19.

Third quarter 2017 tax payments are due August 1, but there is an extended grace period until August 14 by 3 p.m. Residents should be aware that this is the last day to pay before interest begins to accrue. Any payments received after the grace period will be subject to interest as of the legal due date of August 1.

Credit card and e-check payments can be made online, but convenience fees apply for each transaction. The cheapest convenience fee is by using an e-check from funds in your checking account, which is a flat $1.05 per transaction. You will be charged 2.95 percent of the transaction amount for using a credit or debit card, and a flat $3.95 per transaction for using a Visa debit card. These convenience fees are collected by the service provider and are not paid to or shared with Howell Township.

ACH withdrawal is currently not available, but is likely to be available in the near future. See twp.howell.nj.us/DocumentCenter/View/3114 for information on how to make an online payment.