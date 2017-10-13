Newspaper Will Not Endorse Candidates

In our letters page, we give you a chance to endorse the candidate of your choice. You’ll see endorsements for any party. But what you won’t see is an endorsement from the newspaper itself.

Micromedia Publications, and our website JerseyShoreOnline.com, does not endorse candidates. We feel it is our job to provide you with as much information as possible for you to make your own decision. However, we will never tell you who to vote for. We want you to make an informed decision.

All media sources are supposed to be neutral. Sure, you’ll find bias creep in to certain ones. Part of this is human nature, as we all have our opinions. But it’s always been our goal to report the news fairly and accurately, and without bias. How could we do that if we supported someone’s campaign?

Therefore, the letters page is a place for YOUR opinions about candidates, not ours.