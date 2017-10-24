PrimeTime Center Opens 3rd Location In Brick

BRICK – PrimeTime Center, a day habilitation program for adults with developmental disabilities, has opened its third location at 485 Brick Boulevard. The other New Jersey locations are 60 High Street, Carteret, and 240 Broad Street, Eatontown.

Eligible adults can apply for PrimeTime Center services through the Division of Developmental Disabilities. Transportation is provided to and from the program for participants who live within a five-mile radius.

The mission of PrimeTime Center is to help participants live life to its fullest by practicing independent living skills, such as meal planning, shopping, money management, travel training, housekeeping and using appropriate computer applications and digital tools to solve real life problems.

According to David Mock, Director of PrimeTime Center, participants seldom spend the day inside centers. Visits to local restaurants, shopping centers, theaters, museums, financial institutions, and other community-based instruction trips are incorporated into the daily schedule. In addition, participants can take advantage of local community volunteer opportunities.

Besides a full-time, self-directed day program, PrimeTime Center provides the services of a parent liaison to work closely with families and participants in identifying and completing all necessary forms and documents needed to access the various federal, state and local supports and services.

“Adults learn best when there are varied opportunities to develop and practice skills, and when these skills can be applied to real world settings,” said Mock. “We provide each individual with the opportunity to identify strengths, abilities, preferences, support needs, etc. Unlike other facilities, we put an emphasis on real community experiences for adults with developmental disabilities.”

PrimeTime Centers are open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., all year except for traditional holidays. For more information about the Brick site, call 848-241-5700 or email [email protected]. Visit primetimecenter.org.