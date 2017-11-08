Lanoka Harbor Man Arrested For Brick Road Rage Incident

BRICK – Police arrested 29-year-old Lanoka Harbor man for a road rage incident that occurred Nov. 7.

The man, Michael Patrick O’Hare, was found in the Peter Place/Donald Street area of Brick. Police arrested and processed him, and he was transported to Ocean County Jail.

He was charged with aggravated assault and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident. He also had an outstanding warrant from Bloomfield Municipal Court.

Brick Police responded to 55 Brick Blvd. Nov. 7 for a hit and run that involved pedestrian Earl Creveling, 43.

Creveling told police he was involved in a road rage incident with O’Hare, who was operating an older model Volvo while traveling on Old Hooper Avenue. After the road rage incident, both vehicles pulled into Bay Harbor Plaza where an altercation took place. While Creveling was attempting to get O’Hare’s license plate number, O’Hare accelerated toward Creveling, striking him causing him to hit the windshield and land on the pavement. O’Hare fled. Creveling was subsequently transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center where he was treated for internal injuries.

Det. Brad Frank of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and Ptl. Jay Lampiasi of the Brick Police Traffic Safety Unit interviewed O’Hare regarding his involvement in the incident.

The accident is being investigated by Ptl. Lampiasi of the Brick Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit and Detective Brad Frank of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with more information regarding this incident can contact Ptl. Jay Lampiasi of the Brick Police at 732-262-1141. Additional charges are pending further investigation.