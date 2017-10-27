Halloween Fun In Lakewood

LAKEWOOD – Lakewood Township Committee invites the local community out for some Halloween-themed fun on Tuesday, October 31 at Lakewood Town Square, located at Clifton Avenue and Third Street, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Members of the Lakewood High School PALS program – Pupil Assisted Learning Services – will be on hand to help with face and pumpkin painting at 4 p.m., while the Lakewood High School pep band and elementary school choruses will provide entertainment and sing Halloween songs and other music.

A costume parade for children age 11 years and under begins at 5 p.m., and families will be able to take photos as their costumed kids walk across the stage. All children will receive a Trick-or-Treat bag with candy donated by members of the Lakewood Police, Fire and EMS.

According to Jeff Shapiro, Supervisor of Recreation for Lakewood Township, “The Lakewood Halloween event is a safe place for children so they do not have to go door-to-door or walk dark streets.”

In the event of rain, the festivities will be moved to the Lakewood Community Center, located at 20 Fourth Street.

For more information, call Lakewood Recreation at 732-905-3405.