BRICK – The Brick Township Bureau of Fire Safety reminds its residents that Daylight Savings Time ends at 2 a.m. on Nov. 5 and that when residents change their clocks, they should change the batteries in their smoke detectors.

To assist Brick residents, the Bureau of Fire Safety will be distributing free 9-volt batteries on Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. until supplies run out at Batteries Plus Bulbs, 1773 Route 88 east and Lowe’s Home Improvement, 520 Route 70.