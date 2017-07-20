Brick’s Bullet Proof Vest Fund Dance This Friday

By
Sara Grillo
-
Photo courtesy Brick Police

BRICK – The Brick Township Rotary Club is hosting its 33rd Annual Bullet Proof Vest Fund Dance on Friday, July 21 at 7 p.m. at the VFW on Adamston Road.

The dance is held annually to raise money to provide safety equipment and bullet proof vests for the Brick Township Police Department. There will be a hot and cold buffet, cash bar and live music by The Infernos.

Donation is $30 and all proceeds will go toward purchasing body armor for Brick police officers. To purchase tickets, call Kurt Meier at 732-899-4493 or Officer James Albanese at 908-902-0393.

Sara Grillo
Sara Grillo is the Assistant News Editor/Writer at Micromedia Publications. She has lived in numerous areas within Monmouth and Ocean Counties for the past 9 years. Grillo studied Journalism and Communication Arts at Ramapo College and has held positions in Marketing, Public Relations and Sales prior to writing for Micromedia. Readers can contact her by emailing [email protected]

