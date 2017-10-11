Brick Residents Invited To Costume Parade, Trunk Or Treating

BRICK – Brick Township’s Annual Spooktacular and Trunk or Treat will arrive 11 days before Halloween comes to town, inviting residents to bring their decorated car, trunk or van to the Drum Point Sports Complex on October 20 and hand out candy and treats from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

“This event is extremely popular with the kids and the trunk decorating contest has really become creative and competitive,” said Mayor John Ducey.

Any individuals, groups or businesses who want to decorate and display their trunks with a Halloween theme and give out candy to “trunk or treaters” should call the Recreation Department at 732-262-1073.

Candy donations to be used at the event are also being accepted, and can be dropped off at the Recreation Office, 270 Chambers Bridge Road, or at township schools participating in a candy competition – Osbornville, Midstreams, Lanes Mill, Drum Point, Warren H. Wolf, Herbertsville, Veterans Elementary, Veterans Middle, Brick Memorial High School and Brick Township High School.

There will also be hayrides and a costume parade, as well as trophies awarded to the best decorated vehicles and best Halloween costumes. Pre-registration is required to take part in the costume parade by calling the Recreation Department.

Trunk or Treat is free, but open to Brick Township residents only. Costumes are required in order to participate in trunk or treating. A rain date is set for Friday, October 27.