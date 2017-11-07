Brick Police Seek Info In Road Rage Incident

BRICK – Brick Township Police are looking for information about a road rage incident that happened during the morning of Tuesday, November 7th.

Around 8:24 a.m., a “road rage incident” took place on Hooper Avenue behind the Stop & Shop. Police said one person was hit by a vehicle, receiving serious injuries. The suspect fled the scene toward Brick Boulevard North.

Police described the vehicle as an older model black Volvo four-door sedan that possibly has windshield and side view mirror damage. A partial plate reading “F56” was seen.

Police described the suspect as a white male, 30s, dark hair, unshaven, wearing a red sweatshirt, jeans and sunglasses.

This incident is being investigated by the Ocean County Prosecutors office and the Brick Township Police Department.

Anyone with information should call the police at 732-262-1100.