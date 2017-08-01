Brick Kids Enjoy Police Camp

BRICK – Youngsters recently had a great first day of Brick Township Police Camp thanks to the various divisions of the Police Department coming to the Ocean County Police Academy.

The kids were shown vehicles and equipment from the SERT Team, K-9 Unit, Traffic Unit, Motorcycle Unit and Police EMS.

The State Police Aviation Division also landed their helicopter and explained what they do and showed the kids the helicopter. The kids were introduced to basic training in the Police Academy, including marching and physical training appropriate for kids.