Brick Exxon Robber Changed Clothes To Elude Police

BRICK – Brick Police arrested a 24-year old Rahway resident last Friday, October 13 after the man attempted to rob the Exxon gas station on Drum Point Road.

Officers arriving at the scene were told that at 5:02 p.m., a black male approximately 6 feet tall wearing a black baseball hat, gray sweatshirt and tan camo pants, had approached a gas station attendant in his booth with a knife and told him to hand over all the money. The attendant was cut by the blade near his thumb and suffered a laceration to his hand.

The robber got the money he asked for, but dropped it as he was leaving the scene. He quickly picked it up and ran east on Drum Point Road through the Encore Dental parking lot.

Officer Mark Storch located the man, who was identified as Zakry Shrivers, while searching the scene, on Katie Lynn Court near Circle Drive. Although he matched the physical description of the suspected robber and was sweating profusely, he was wearing different clothing.

During the investigation, a resident living in the Cherry Quay development called Brick Police to let them know a black male was changing his clothes in the woods near Cherry Quay Road. Officers went out to the wooded area and found clothing matching the description of the robbery.

Shrivers was identified positively by witnesses and placed into custody by Detective Leskowski, transferred to Police Headquarters for processing, and charged with Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose and Burglary Armed with a Weapon. He was lodged in the Ocean County Jail under the guidelines of bail reform.

The robbery scene at the Exxon gas station was secured and closed to the public while police officers viewed video surveillance and interviewed witnesses.

The Ocean County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Unit responded to the scene in an attempt to establish a K-9 track, and Brick Police EMS began treatment for the gas station attendant’s hand injury before he was transported to Ocean Medical Center for further treatment.