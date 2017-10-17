1st Annual Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser At St. Paul’s Church

BRICK – The St. Paul’s Youth Group is holding its 1st Annual Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser, which so far has been a huge success and will continue to run through the month of October. Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

There is a huge variety of colors and sizes to choose from, right down to some mini pumpkins and unusual gourds. St. Paul’s Youth Pastor Hector Mezza adds that the youth group is also custom painting pumpkins upon request. Stop by with the whole family and get into the fall spirit and join in fun activities and games. Youth leader Mike Jensen said the pumpkins and gourds are supplied by Pumpkins USA, and that so far, this event has been one of the more lucrative endeavors the group has hosted.

“It’s a win-win,” said Jensen, adding, “It is a fun activity for the all in the family to come out and enjoy the pumpkin patch and all the activities of the event. In addition, it is a working, learning experience for the youth as they are doing all the work.” And work, they have.

The sale continues until October 31 or until inventory is gone. St. Paul’s is located at 714 Herbertsville Road. For more information, please call church office at 732-458-2080.