South Toms River Wawa Grand Opening Slated For Nov. 17

SOUTH TOMS RIVER – South Toms River residents and those passing through who “gotta hava” Wawa can rejoice. Store #8371 is officially opening Nov. 17, with a 10 a.m. ribbon cutting, borough hall confirmed.

The store will be open for business at 8 a.m.

Councilman Thomas R Rolzhausen gave the news Nov. 2 to eager residents and friends on the South Toms River Wawa Information Facebook public group. The grand opening had been previously scheduled for Nov. 10 and Nov. 3.

The new location, 379 Dover Road, was built on a long-vacant property across from an existing 7-Eleven and nearby gas stations.

“Hooray! Looks awesome and big improvement over ugly eyesore with the empty lot,” South Toms River resident Pamela Jaccoud said in that Facebook group.

There are 43 Wawas within a 20-mile radius of Toms River, stretching from Howell to Stafford, with many more beyond.

Wawa is a New Jersey institution, having started back in 1803 as an iron foundry. The owner then moved to dairy farming and processing, and when home milk delivery declined, opened a store to sell dairy in 1964. Today it has more than 750 convenience stores in six states.

“I believe I speak for a majority of residents when I say we are very excited for the grand opening of the new Wawa in our borough. The new store has really cleaned up the area and will bring in a great rateable to the town. I wish Wawa great success,” Councilman Thomas Rolzhausen told The Berkeley Times.

Readers of The Berkeley Times will also be able to pick up copies in this location.