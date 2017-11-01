Powell Arrested On Aggravated Assault, Weapons Charges

SOUTH TOMS RIVER – Patrol units responded to a residence for a report of an altercation on Oct. 28. Upon patrol arrival a victim was found to have been stabbed in the arm and hand area, and was subsequently transported to Community Medical Center for treatment.

Patrol units were later notified that the victim’s boyfriend had also been injured during the altercation, receiving a stab wound to the lower stomach area.

On Oct. 31, Det. Timothy Meier and Ptl. Anthony Giacinti issued complaints for James Powell for aggravated assault and various weapons charges.

Powell was later arrested and lodged in the Ocean County Jail on the charges.