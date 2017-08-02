Ocean Gate Police Collecting Bike Helmets For Families In Need

OCEAN GATE – The Ocean Gate/Island Heights PBA #352 is holding a bicycle helmet drive for children of Ocean Gate whose families are unable afford them. Donated helmets must be new and will be accepted at the Police Department front desk in the municipal building, 801 Ocean Gate Ave., up until September 1.

Ocean Gate Police will be handing out the donated helmets to parents on a first come, first served basis on Saturday, September 2 at 10 a.m. at Police Headquarters.

For any questions, call 732-269-2468 and ask to speak to Patrolman Cieri or Patrolman Stichter.