BERKELEY – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Ivanka Trump, advisor to the president, will be in town for a discussion on tax reform.

The event will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 13, at the Bayville Volunteer Fire Company building, located at 645 Route 9.

Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-3rd) will host the two guests, who will be discussing “tax reform and efforts to overhaul America’s tax code.”