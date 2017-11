SOUTH TOMS RIVER – Representatives of the South Toms River Baseball Youth League reported to the South Toms River Police Department a theft of money on July 19.

An investigation was started by the departments Detective Bureau. During the investigation it was determined that a large amount of money was taken from the league without permission.

On Nov. 1, Detective Timothy Meier placed Luis M. Quiros under arrest and charged him with the theft from the youth baseball league.