Incumbents Win In Berkeley

BERKELEY – Republican incumbents bested Democrat candidates in the Township Council race.

The Ward races were held this year. The township is geographically split up into four Wards. Each one has a representative on the Township Council. The winners were awarded another four years on the council.

In Ward 1, James Byrnes, 1,780 votes, beat Lynn Hansen, 883 votes.

In Ward 2, Angelo Guadagno, 1,749 votes, beat Maria Morales, 838 votes. There were 3 write-ins.

In Ward 3, Judith Noonan, 2,852 votes, beat Gary Clifton, 1,028 votes. There were 2 write-ins.

In Ward 4, Sophia Gingrich, 2,633 votes, beat Donna Walesiewicz, 1,134 votes. There were 4 write-ins.

When these four candidates ran in 2013, they were unopposed, and received between 2,006 and 3,076 votes.

Berkeley Board of Education

Three people ran unopposed for the Berkeley Township Board of Education. They won the three, three-year terms.

David Ytreboe got 5,305 votes. Thomas Guarascio got 5,504 votes. Jennifer Bacchione got 5,637 votes. There were 102 write-ins.

John MacMoyle ran unopposed for a one-year, unexpired term. He got 5,774 votes and won the seat. There were 41 write-ins.

Ocean Gate

On the Ocean Gate Board of Education, Richard Casey and Stephanie George-Kopp ran unopposed for two seats. Casey got 311 votes and George-Kopp got 349 votes. There were 5 write-ins.

The Ocean Gate spot on the Central Regional Board of Education was up for election. Robert Livingston, 254 votes, won over incumbent Michael Passeri, 238 votes. There were 3 write-ins.

Election figures were reported by the Ocean County Clerk. All districts were counted, but vote counts have not been certified.