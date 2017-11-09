Fundraiser Started For Fallen Officer’s Family

BERKELEY – A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help the family of a Berkeley Township Police officer who died suddenly on Nov. 3.

Sgt. Alison Wray suffered a stroke while on duty, according to family members who set up the donation page at gofundme.com/alisonwray. In two days, it had already reached almost 20 percent of its $50,000 goal.

She is survived by her fiancé, Sgt. Henry Ganska, who is also an officer in Berkeley. She also leaves behind two children, Harrison, 2, and Henry, 4, and two stepchildren, Cole, 11, and Reagan, 15.

Police Chief Karin DiMichele said Wray began her career in 2008, being assigned to the Patrol Division. It didn’t take long for her to be promoted to sergeant in 2015.

“Sgt. Wray was known for her intelligence, compassion and dedication to her officers whom she considered family,” DiMichele said in a message from the department. “Please keep Sgt. Wray’s family in your thoughts and prayers as they mourn their loss. Please also keep the officers and civilian staff at Berkeley Township in your prayers as they have lost a great officer, a great leader, great public servant and a great friend.”