Cigar Benefit For Fallen Officer’s Family

BERKELEY – A Cigar Day/Night will be held as a fundraiser for the family of Sgt. Alison Wray from noon to 10 p.m. on Dec. 4 at Havana Cigar Lounge, 739 Atlantic City Boulevard (Route 9) in Beachwood.

Wray passed away unexpectedly of a stroke on Nov. 3, leaving behind a fiance, two children and two stepchildren.

Tickets are $40, and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to Wray’s family. Included in that price is four cigars and food. The event will last all day, and people are welcome to come at any time. Additional gift raffles will be available.