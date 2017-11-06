Central Releases Violence And Vandalism Report

BERKELEY – The Central Regional School District announced there were 12 instances of violence and vandalism reported between the months of January and June.

There was one instance of violence, one vandalism, four weapons charges, and three substance abuse issues, according to the report. There were 10 cases of harassment, intimidation, and bullying investigated. Of these, three were determined to be cases that warranted further measures. This report includes both schools.

The police were notified twice. The incidents resulted in one in-school suspension and three out-of-school suspensions.