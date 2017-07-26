Central To Hire Nurse With State Aid

ISLAND HEIGHTS – The Central Regional Board of Education will be hiring a new nurse with the money from increased state aid, officials said at the most recent meeting, held at the Island Heights Municipal Building.

The amount of money each district received from the state was subject to change, as politicians in Trenton wrestled over it. Many districts were vocal about losing state aid. Some districts, however, received more. Central was one of them. Some state officials said the aid change was based on whether enrollment had gone up or down.

For Central, the aid increased by $60,611. During the 2016-2017 school year, Central received $4,057,141, according to district figures. For 2017-2018, that figure will be $4,117,751.

Central used to have three nurses split between the two buildings, Superintendent Triantafillos Parlapanides said. The middle school and the high school each had one. The third split their time between the schools – two days in one, three days in the other.

However, during 2010 budget cuts, the third nurse position was eliminated, he said. With the new state aid, the district is able to bring that position back.

Additionally, Central will be receiving tuition from two additional international students. The combined tuition for these students will be $29,200. This money will be spent on firewall equipment and three smartboards.