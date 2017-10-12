Bike Rodeo Draws Families

BEACHWOOD – A Bike Rodeo was recently held at Beachwood Elementary School.

Although rain came later in the afternoon, a large crowd of families came out to the event. A bicycle stunt show was held, and police were performing safety checks on bikes to make sure everything was working properly. There was an inflatable ride and a Touch-A-Truck where kids could get a close look at – and even sit inside – construction vehicles. Several tables were set up for community groups and there was a food truck and ice cream truck.