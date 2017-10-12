Bike Rodeo Draws Families

By
Chris Lundy
-
A lot of things to do at the Bike Rodeo held at Beachwood Elementary School. (Photo by Chris Lundy)

BEACHWOOD – A Bike Rodeo was recently held at Beachwood Elementary School.

Although rain came later in the afternoon, a large crowd of families came out to the event. A bicycle stunt show was held, and police were performing safety checks on bikes to make sure everything was working properly. There was an inflatable ride and a Touch-A-Truck where kids could get a close look at – and even sit inside – construction vehicles. Several tables were set up for community groups and there was a food truck and ice cream truck.

Chris Lundy
Chris Lundy is News Editor at Micromedia. He has covered Ocean County news and features in various publications since 2003. Lundy worked for Gannett with articles in The Beacon, Observer and Asbury Park Press. He's also written for the Community Connection, Patch and ShoreBeat.

