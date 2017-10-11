Berkeley Schools Practice Week Of Respect

BERKELEY – All four schools in Berkeley Township School District celebrated the Week of Respect from October 2 to 6.

During this week, schools provided a variety of lessons to focus on the prevention of harassment, intimidation and bullying. Students performed random acts of kindness and worked together on puzzles to practice problem solving and conflict resolution skills.

They celebrated the Week of Respect with Respect Walks and Spirit Days and also held a Crazy Hat/Crazy Hair Day to show the world we respect everyone for who they are, as well as a Peace Sign and Tie Dye Day to demonstrate that we all have different strengths, but can coexist.