BERKELEY – A benefit for the family of Sgt. Alison Wray will be held at Tony’s Pizza on Nov. 8.

Wray passed away unexpectedly of a stroke on Nov. 3, leaving behind a fiance, two children and two stepchildren.

During the benefit, 25 percent of purchases, pick-up or delivery, will go toward the family to help with their finances.

A GoFundMe page has been set up.