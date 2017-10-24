Beachwood Seeks Info On Slashing

BEACHWOOD – Police said a verbal altercation turned physical, resulting in a man slicing a teenaged girl’s face with a scalpel.

The incident occurred at about 3 p.m. on Oct. 22 on Beachwood Boulevard, near the intersection with Route 9, police said.

Anthony Chalen, 22, of Beachwood was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

The 17-year-old victim was in a vehicle with two other passengers when an argument occurred between the vehicle’s occupants and Chalen, police said. The two parties did not know each other previously, and it is unknown what started the argument.

Chalen allegedly cut the girl on the side of the face with a medical grade scalpel and then ran off. People from her vehicle chased him and confronted him. The female allegedly assaulted Chalen, then went to Community Medical Center. She was treated and released.

Meanwhile, the suspect made his way into the CVS on the corner of Route 9 and Beachwood Boulevard and was found by the police.

Despite the discussion occurring online, there is nothing in this investigation that suggests the incident was gang-related, police confirmed.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Detective Allen Magory at 732-286-6000 ext. 191.