BAYVILLE – The Bayville Volunteer Fire Company #1 and Mayor Amato is hosting an open house on October 24 from 6 to 9 p.m. for the community to meet their firefighters, tour the firehouse truck bays, see firetrucks and equipment up close and get fire prevention information for their families.

The Fire Company is located at 445 Atlantic City Blvd. (Route 9). For more information, visit bayvillefire.com.